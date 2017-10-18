Get to know your candidates

By Linda Barta

Empire Press Editor

The Nov. 7 general election is approaching, with ballots mailed to registered voters this week.

The Empire Press strives to keep our Douglas County voters informed for the election. We crafted three questions for each of the candidates in the following contested races: Eastmont Metropolitan Park District, Commissioner 5; East Wenatchee Water District, Commissioner 1; Brewster School Board, Director 3; Eastmont School Board, Director 4; City of East Wenatchee, Council Position 3; and City of Rock Island, Council Positions 1 and 4.

Questionnaires were sent out to the candidates in August and their responses (limited to 300 words total for each candidate) appear here.

We hope that you will find what you read helpful as you fill out your ballot.