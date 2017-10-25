Flu shot clinic in Waterville Posted by Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Flu shot clinic in Waterville Posted by Empire Press on Oct 25, 2017 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Confluence Health will hold a flu vaccination clinic for adults and children over the age of 6 months from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Waterville Clinic, 117 S. Chelan Ave.

Seasonal flu shots are $28 for adults over age 19 and are provided free for children ages 6 months to 19 years.

No appointment is necessary and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Insurance is accepted.

For more information, visit confluencehealth.org/flu.