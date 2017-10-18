Homecoming at Waterville

The Shocker cheerleaders celebrate homecoming. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Homecoming is an exciting time for the entire community but it was especially so at Waterville School the week of Oct. 9-14.

Dress-up days were throughout the week. Monday was Jersey Day where students and staff wore their favorite sports team jersey. Tuesday was Tie Dye Day. On Wednesday’s Squad Up Day, seniors wore red, juniors wore white, sophomores dark blue, freshmen gray, junior high green and staff members wore black. Thursday was Twin Day and Friday was the traditional Spirit Day.

Wednesday was also the all-school homecoming pep assembly, powder puff game (girls flag football) and buff puff game (boys volleyball).

The homecoming parade was Friday with all grades participating. The kindergarten students took first place for their banner.

Each class at the school was challenged to decorate their classroom door in honor of homecoming. The first place winner was Ashlee Prey with the Career Center and the second place winner was Austin Hinderer’s special education class.

The Shockers faced Liberty Bell for the homecoming game Friday night, and defeated the Mountain Lions 14-12. During halftime, members of the royal court were announced.

They included Brooke Willms and Eli Van Lith, for the freshmen; Hailey Moreno and Riley Voie, for the sophomores; and Taylor Schoenberg and Cody Deshazer, for the juniors.

Returning from the University of Washington in Bothell to crown the king and queen was last year’s queen, Evelyn Negrete. Named king and queen for 2017 were Johnny Mullen and Laura Castillo. They were attended by senior royalty Brooke Simmons and Jacob Stibal, and Stefani Capi and Alex Capi.

The homecoming dance was held at the NCW Fairgrounds on Saturday night with the theme “Runnin.” Pictures were taken by Pamela Grillo Photography.

