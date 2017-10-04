Local photography promoted at Pybus competition, show Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Local photography promoted at Pybus competition, show Posted by Empire Press on Oct 4, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Enjoy shooting photos? The Pybus Photography Competition and Show will be held Oct. 14-15 in the Pybus Event Center.

The competition and show is for all levels of photographers to display, sell or enter their photographs into a juried competition.

Categories are human interest, abstract, landscape/urban, and animals. Entries will be judged by local photographer Marc Dilly and winners will be announced at noon Saturday.

Show hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual event promotes the work of local photographers and benefits the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation.

For more information about the event, visit pybuspublicmarket.org. Entry deadline is Oct. 13.