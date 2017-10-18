On Main Street | Local sign business is leaving its mark throughout the region

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This occasional column highlights business news in Waterville and in other Douglas County communities. If you have business news that you would like to appear in this column, email larsen.karen.y@gmail.com.

Kimberly Gormley is well known in North Central Washington for her production of all kinds of signs, from decorative gifts to business lettering. However, many people who are familiar with Gormley’s work may not realize how far her business, Signs Etcetera, has reached in terms of meeting the needs of a market throughout the region and beyond.

Gormley has designed and applied the lettering on the trucks of not only local farms, but also many large businesses and fire districts in the area. These include Stemilt Growers, Selland Construction and the Douglas and Chelan County Fire Districts.

She has also designed signage for businesses throughout the region, both big and small, with her most recent customer being Sunset Auto Repair in Cashmere.

Gormley, a native of Almira, majored in graphic design and illustration at Washington State University and at Spokane Falls Community College. Soon after graduation, she started up her business and has been going strong ever since. In 1996, she married Waterville farmer Gary Gormley and continued Signs Etcetera in this area.

Gormley describes the business as basically growing on its own, mostly through word of mouth. She maintains a Facebook page and advertises in local Booster Club calendars, but that’s about the extent of her advertising. Business keeps coming to her in such a quantity that Gormley and one employee, Dustin Mires, are busy full-time.

Three years ago, Gormley was able to separate her work from the family home with the construction of a large shop. The shop includes work and office space, storage space for signage materials, and room for trucks to pull in for signage to be applied.

Gormley is happy with the job that has evolved naturally as time has passed.

“This is the best job there ever was,” she said.

In terms of gift signs, some are available for sale at Auntie Bling’s Attique in Waterville. Gormley also accepts special orders for gift signs and she can personalize the signs that she already has for sale in any way that suits the customer.

She advises those interested in holiday signs to order early by calling 745-8744.

Checking out the Signs Etcetera Facebook page is a great way to get ideas about what you might be looking for. In addition to signs, Gormley also creates banners and business cards.

Field Moon Handmade Soap will be at the Holiday Artisan Fair at Pybus Market in Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 4, owner Naoko Hinderer will also be having her one-day online Christmas sale at fieldmoonsoap.com. All soaps will be 20 percent off.

Coyote Pass Café has begun its winter schedule and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Owner Eyvonne Loomis will have “hump night” take and bake pizzas available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The pizzas may be ordered by calling 888-4189 anytime Wednesday or before. Her second annual Veterans Day dinner is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The dinner is free to all veterans and their families.

The Checkered Tablecloth will be reopening for weekday lunches beginning Oct. 23. Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch offerings include fresh sandwiches, salads and homemade desserts.

Deb’s Message Therapy is open on Mondays in Waterville or by appointment. Debra Schneider can be reached at 663-0287. Massage therapy is good for healing injuries and also for general health maintenance.

“A message is not necessarily just for pain but is beneficial for muscle elasticity, increased circulation and overall health,” Schneider said.

The Thrift Shop has its Halloween selection and is currently stocking for winter. They have a big selection of winter coats and other warm clothes. The shop, which is run by the Douglas County Historical Society, is always in need of volunteers. For more information, contact Sharon Casteel at 745-8800.

Jack’s Resort is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner until Oct. 31. There are nightly specials offered each evening. Tacos are on the menu all day Tuesdays. The resort offers full hook-up RV sites, tent sites and cabins.

Ginger Merritt of the resort said that fishing has been great this season.

Jack’s Resort will once again bake and deliver pies for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pies may be ordered by calling the resort at 683-1095.

Kopey’s Restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They offer breakfast until noon, and lunch and dinner specials. Their sirloin steak dinner is just $10.99. The community senior lunch is held at Kopey’s at noon every Friday. The lunch includes a meal, a drink and a dessert for $7.57, including tax.

The Blue Rooster will be open for the last time this season on Nov. 1. While the café is closed for the winter, owners Bruce and Cathy Clark still fill special orders for six or more maple bars. Advance orders may be made by calling 293-6070.

Waterville Auto Parts has a “Big Buck Contest” underway until Oct. 24. Bring in your buck to have a photo taken and to be eligible for gifts and prizes.

The store is also well-stocked with winterizing supplies.

Charles “Charlie” Guildner has been appointed as president and chief executive officer of North Cascades Bank. Guildner joins North Cascades Bank from People’s Bank in Bellingham where he held several leadership positions, most recently executive vice president and chief lending officer.