‘Make a Difference’ in your community on Oct. 28

Posted by Empire Press on Oct 25, 2017

WENATCHEE — Make a Difference Day, a national day of service, will be held throughout the Wenatchee Valley on Oct. 28.

The all-encompassing national event is dedicated to helping others in the community through various service projects. Everyone is welcome to be a part of Make a Difference Day.

Pybus Market will be the information hub from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to locate projects, and donations for projects will be accepted.

For more information, contact Laurel Helton at 663-6662 or Margie Kerr at 670-5684. For additional information, visit wenatcheemkdd.com.