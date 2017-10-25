Spirit week at Mansfield

Mansfield School cheerleaders at the Oct. 18 pep assembly held during spirit week. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield School had a busy week Oct. 16-20 promoting school pride and spirit with a variety of events and activities.

Traditionally, spirit week is a celebration of school pride but this year it acknowledged something extra. The school also celebrated the success of Mansfield and Waterville junior high athletics merged together. The Waterville/Mansfield athletic sports combine is in its third year and Mansfield paraprofessional and spirit week organizer Thera Moore said, “With every year, in every sport, a culture of unity is forming. We stand behind the saying ‘We are one!’”

“Promoting a junior high school spirit week was a great way to unite the two schools as one Kernel family,” Moore said. The junior high Kernels also participated in Waterville’s homecoming parade the previous week.

Mansfield spirit week kicked off Monday with Pajama Day. Tuesday had staff and students dressed as their favorite superhero. On Wednesday, everyone came to school clad in their finest 80s apparel. Thursday was Kernel Pride Day with school colors of red and yellow, and Friday concluded with Shocker Pride in Waterville’s school colors of crimson and gray.

“Spirit week was great because we got to see how creative all the staff and students were with their costumes,” said eleventh grade student Andrea Lowman.

On Wednesday, a pep assembly was held in the school gymnasium with games and cheers. After the assembly there was a mock tailgating party in the cafeteria, where students were treated to popcorn and a Disney movie, followed by a football game.

On Thursday, Mansfield hosted a girls basketball game and the spirit couch competition. Earlier in the game, the loudest two fans sitting in the spirit section won a seat on the spirit couch to watch the rest of the game and were served pizza and soda pop. “I included it in the activities during spirit week because I thought it would help the school spirit grow,” Moore said.

Sixth-grader Tiera Miller said, “Spirit week was awesome because we got to wear cool clothes, and we are proud to honor our school athletic combine with Waterville schools. It was a lot of fun.”

For many parents of junior high athletes at Mansfield, the combine has made dreams of sports competitions a reality.

Moore said, “My dream is that through growth and leadership our schools become one family. I want the celebration to be shared and celebrated together. I am very thankful for the sports combine.”

Transportation secretary Patty Hanson noted that, “Spirit week was a blast. Seeing all the students getting excited over their school and the Waterville/Mansfield combine, especially at the pep assembly and tailgate party, and then the football game, it was great to see our school sponsor such a wonderful event for our students.”

“Spirit week was awesome because of all the positive energy and silly fun the students and staff were able to experience together. I think it strengthens school morale too,” said art teacher Marie Goulet.

Special education director Katie Peet concluded, “Spirit week is an fantastic time to have silliness and fun for staff and students. It gives us all an opportunity to bond in unity for school pride and it celebrates the athletic combine between Mansfield and Waterville schools. We are very proud of all of our students.”