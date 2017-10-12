Native Plant Society will meet Oct. 12 at museum Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Native Plant Society will meet Oct. 12 at museum Posted by Empire Press on Oct 12, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

Wendy Gibble, manager of conservation and education at the University of Washington Botanic Gardens, will present a program on the biology of seeds, seed dormancy and how it is used in seed banking.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Molly Boyter at (928) 856-1626.