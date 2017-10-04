Amendola joins Waterville school

Gemma Amendola is the new art teacher at Waterville. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

This is the first in a series of interviews with new teachers in Waterville.

The Waterville School District welcomes Gemma Amendola as the new art teacher for grades 3 through 12.

Amendola began working at the schools in February as one of the kindergarten teachers and is now the art teacher for the 2017-2018 school year.

Amendola married Pastor Seth Normington at the Federated Church in Waterville on Dec. 30, 2016 and she has been embraced by the Waterville community.

Her parents are Italian and raised their children in Saudi Arabia, where Amendola was born. Her father worked as an architect for an American company in Saudi Arabia. The family lived inside a compound, so to her life was really enjoyable. “I loved it,” she said.

Amendola further explained that the compound was a little city within the country with a swimming pool, schools and everything else children would love.

Women cannot work in Saudi Arabia but because of living in the compound, her mother was also able to work for an American company.

At age 14, Amendola went to high school at a boarding school in Switzerland. She then attended the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, where she earned her master’s degree in art design.

She also spent eight years in Moscow, Russia.

Eventually, Amendola moved to Linden, Mich., where she met Normington. She has three children, two daughters and a son. Both of her daughters, Adriana and Laura, are attending school in Chicago — Adriana for art history and Laura for visual and illustration art. Her son Marco is a junior at Waterville High School.