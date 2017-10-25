News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1917

Waterville grain companies on one day of this week paid out about $500,000 for grain. The largest check was paid by the Waterville Union Grain company to Hinderer Bros. for $25,998, which represented about half of their crop. The next largest check was issued to Louie Miller for $25,000.

Amos Teas of Brewster returned last week from Seattle where he attended the Congress of Youth.

Charles C. Warner of Mercer, Wis., is in Bridgeport looking after his ranch interests.

50 years ago — 1967

It’s homecoming this Saturday for Waterville High School alumni. The observance will start with a ceremony of acceptance of a flag and flagpole just before the 1:30 p.m. Waterville-Manson football game. The flagpole on the athletic field is a gift from the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The flag is being given by Wayne Rock in memory of his brother Earl. Accepting for the student body will be Martin Hensel, president. At halftime, the homecoming queen will be crowned by Dan Slagle. Candidates are Pattie Carroll, Terri Wainscott, Cindy Wainscott and Debbie Marney. Alumni of honored classes of four decades will be introduced. Post-game activities include a dinner and a dance.

“Carousel” is the theme of Eastmont High School’s homecoming Friday and committee officials are promising a “Merry-go-Round” of activities. Eastmont will meet Tonasket on the football field.

25 years ago — 1992

The Shockers broke into the win column for the first time this season defeating Kittitas, 42-14. Philip Johnson blazed away for 115 yards rushing and 46 receiving, scoring three touchdowns. Johnson scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards, and caught a 46-yard TD pass from Darin Petersen. Special teams and defensive play highlighted the Shocker effort as Mark Brandt (48 yards rushing, 165 yards on kickoff and punt returns) returned a punt for a score, and Petersen and Rhett Wall each returned a fumble for a TD.

10 years ago — 2007

Students in Sheri Viebrock’s fifth grade class at Orondo School will give Badger Mountain Ski Hill a spiffy new look during Make a Difference Day on Oct. 27. “I think it’s important for everyone to contribute back to our community,” Viebrock said. “I’m excited that our students will have the opportunity to volunteer in this way.” The students will wash windows at the lodge, clean floors, wipe down chairs and the eating areas and do some general maintenance. “All of the students are excited and expect this to be a rewarding experience,” Viebrock said.