Pictorial Past | A new state park

Workmen complete about two miles of fencing enclosing the boundaries of the new Bridgeport State Park in October of 1958. Clyde Ham, left, chairman of the chamber of commerce committee which led the campaign to have the park established by the state, erects a temporary sign with Eldon Landin and Bridgeport Mayor Wade Troutman. When completed, the park would have a man-made lake for swimming and other camping and recreational facilities. The park is located on Rufus Woods Lake behind Chief Joseph Dam. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)