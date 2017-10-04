School Meal Menu Posted by News, Schools | Comments Off on School Meal Menu Posted by Empire Press on Oct 4, 2017 in All Content

Waterville’s menu for Oct. 9-13

Monday: Breakfast will be breakfast sandwich, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be nachos with meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, banana, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be toasted ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be macaroni and cheese, little smokies, romaine salad, breadsticks, green beans, pears, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be bagels with cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be chicken Parmesan, whole wheat rolls, salad, cherry tomatoes, pears, edamame, milk.

Friday: Breakfast will be breakfast burrito, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be pizza, corn, cucumber spears, fruit cocktail, carrot sticks, brownie, milk.

Menus are subject to change without notice.