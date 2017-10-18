Thanks given to Historical Society volunteers

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

We owe much appreciation to the 33 volunteers who have helped with the Douglas County Historical Society estate and moving sales over the last three years.

There have been nine such sales throughout the county in the last three years with all proceeds going directly to the Douglas County Museum in Waterville.

According to sales coordinator Pat Ludeman, the estate and moving sales would not have been as successful as they were without “our many wonderful volunteers. We could not have done it without the help and support of the volunteers.”

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Store in Waterville is also run by volunteers who give of their time and energy to work at the store. All proceeds from the thrift store also go directly to the museum.

Thrift store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is a great place to find Halloween costumes and many unique items.

A huge ‘thank you’ to all the Douglas County Historical Society volunteers.