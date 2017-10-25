ULC to host Halloween party Oct. 31

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

For the third consecutive year, Gateway Ministries of United Lutheran Church will be hosting a Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church social hall.

Hot dogs, candy and hot chocolate will be provided, and there will be board games for those who are interested.

The party is a good chance for trick-or-treaters to take a break and get out of the cold. It is also a good chance to get to know others in the community and enjoy some time together doing something fun. The event is open to people of all ages.

For more information, call Kieth Finkbeiner at 681-0410.