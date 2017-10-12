Washington PTSA hosts screening of documentary film Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities, Schools | Comments Off on Washington PTSA hosts screening of documentary film Posted by Empire Press on Oct 12, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Washington Elementary PTSA is hosting a public screening of “Underwater Dreams” on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The documentary tells the story of how kids of undocumented Mexican immigrants learned how to build an underwater robot from parts purchased at a home improvement store, and defeat engineering powerhouse MIT in the process.

“Underwater Dreams” is written and directed by Mary Mazzio, and narrated by Michael Peña.

There will be a panel discussion following the screening.

Admission is by a $10 suggested donation. To purchase tickets, visit underwaterdreamswenatchee.eventbrite.com.

All proceeds benefit Washington Elementary PTSA to support teacher grants. This is the first film this year in a three-part series of documentaries focused on youth issues and education.