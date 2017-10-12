Waterville schools host open house

Fifth grade students Madie Schmidt and Jorja Hope show their class project during the Waterville schools open house Oct. 5. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville schools hosted an open house and dinner Oct. 5 for parents and community members to observe the progress of the students.

The schools follow the practices of “The Leader In Me,” a program created by Stephen R. Covey who is the bestselling author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

The event was very well attended. Students showed those attending where to find the various classes and the dinner, and they handed out information about “The Leader In Me” program.

Superintendent Cathi Nelson supplied and served a baked potato dinner, with all the trimmings, in the multi-purpose room.

The students were polite, proud and eager to show their parents and the community their class projects, individual projects and their classrooms.

This year’s kindergarten, taught by Kirsten Thomsen, has 17 students. First grade has been divided into two classes, taught by Luann Dodge and Lailee Daling, with 18 students in each class. Second grade is being taught by Stacey Biram with 17 students. Marsha Ashley teaches third grade with 24 students. Teaching fourth grade is Justin Grillo with 17 students. Anastazia Burnett is teaching fifth grade and has 19 students. Sixth-graders are now considered in junior high and there are 13 students.

Following the open house, there were junior varsity and varsity volleyball games in the gymnasium.