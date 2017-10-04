WVC Speaks Lecture Series talks ‘Renaissance’ Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on WVC Speaks Lecture Series talks ‘Renaissance’ Posted by Empire Press on Oct 4, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College Speaks Lecture Series begins a new season by presenting “Renaissance: Lessons Learned from Florence, Past and Present” with WVC Art Department Director Scott Bailey at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Grove Recital Hall at the Music and Art Center on campus.

Bailey returned this summer from leading the spring quarter WCCCSA Study Abroad program in Florence, Italy. He will discuss what he discovered through the opportunity — nearly three decades after being a student there himself.

The program is free and open to the public. Daily parking passes on the Wenatchee campus are $2.

The WVC Speaks Lecture Series is sponsored by the WVC Professional Development Committee.

For more information, visit wvc.edu.