Campaign aims to engage 1,000 donors for WVC by Dec. 31
Posted by Empire Press on Nov 1, 2017

By David Davin

WVC Foundation executive director

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has big plans. We’re launching a “Year-End Donor Sprint” campaign in an attempt to engage 1,000 donors by Dec. 31.

The Foundation gave $450,000 in support of Wenatchee Valley College last year for dozens of projects and hundreds of student scholarships. Projects include upgrading equipment and classrooms for programs like radiologic technology, welding and business computer technology; funding study abroad scholarships; internship scholarships; veteran work study awards; and continuing to fund the Knights Care Fund, which supports students in crisis.

Right now, we’re helping to build a comprehensive education system in North Central Washington. Along with great K-12, career and technical education and two-year degrees, WVC is adding new applied bachelor degrees and state universities have indicated the potential for masters degrees. We are excited about our current impact, but there is always more to do and we need your help to make it happen.

Donations received during the Year-End Donor Sprint campaign will be used to modernize equipment, accelerate WVC’s adoption of four-year degrees, add new career and technical programs, and continue helping students in need focus on changing their lives by completing their degrees.

I ask that you stand up and show your neighbors, your friends, your family, that not only do you support our mission, but that you are willing to do something about it. $100, $20, or even $5 — it all helps. It’s not the amount, it’s the fact that everyone can contribute.

More information about the campaign and a link to donate are available at wvc.edu/foundation/give. Donations are tax deductible.

The WVC Foundation was incorporated in 1971. It exists to build relationships between the community and the college and raise financial support for Wenatchee Valley College students, programs, faculty and staff, as well as special projects such as building campaigns like the Music and Art Center. For more information, contact 682-6410. Visit the WVC Foundation website at wvc.edu/foundation.