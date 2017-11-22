Christmas tree lighting will be held Nov. 30Posted by Empire Press on Nov 22, 2017 in All Content, Communities, Correspondents, Holidays, Karen Larsen, News, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Christmas tree lighting will be held Nov. 30
By Karen Larsen
Empire Press Correspondent
This year’s Town of Waterville Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the North Cascades Bank parking lot on Locust Street.
The ceremony will include music played by Proclaiming Brass and cookies, cocoa and hot cider for everyone. As is traditional, Frosty the Snowman will be on the scene to give treat bags to the children.
The event is sponsored by the Waterville Main Street Association.
For more information, contact Jenna Dixon at 393-6684.