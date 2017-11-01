Commissioners postpone decision on trash from Canada until Nov. 6 Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News | Comments Off on Commissioners postpone decision on trash from Canada until Nov. 6 Posted by Empire Press on Nov 1, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Douglas County commissioners after a public hearing on Oct. 23 decided to gather more information before making a decision to give the go ahead to Waste Management of Washington, Inc. to bid on accepting waste streams from Vancouver, B.C. that would be disposed of at the Greater Wenatchee Regional Landfill near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

After listening to a variety of concerns about the potential garbage importation, Commissioner Steve Jenkins made a motion to stay the board’s decision until they had an opportunity to personally hear from a technical advisory committee with regard to pest issues at the landfill. The landfill is owned and run by Waste Management of Washington, Inc.

Jenkins said he also wants to discuss the proposal with Grant County commissioners and Port of Quincy officials, as the company is hoping to bring the waste by train down the I-5 corridor and then across to Quincy, where it would be unloaded onto trucks and brought to the landfill.

The county is currently set up to accept waste from Chelan, Grant, Island, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane and Whatcom counties, as well as problem waste and construction and demolition debris from anywhere in North America. The county is paid one dollar per ton of waste imported from outside its borders. According to Countywide Solid Waste Program Director Becci Piepel, waste importation generated $296,429 for the county in 2016. Two cents per dollar of this revenue is earmarked for scholarships, $0.06 for planning, $0.50 for roads and $0.42 for solid waste programs.

Commissioners Dan Sutton and Kyle Steinburg agreed to continue the meeting to 9 a.m. Nov. 6 for a decision only.

The public hearing began with an overview of the county’s legal options given by Prosecuting Attorney Steve Clem. Clem said that the courts have consistently ruled that the flow of solid waste is commerce and cannot be restricted by local jurisdictions according to the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.

The commissioners’ power to refuse the waste would center on potentially adverse impacts that cannot be mitigated by Waste Management.

He said these could include impacts to infrastructure, the environment, the economy and public health and safety. The solid waste imported would also have to be treated prior to importation with at least as strict precautions as Douglas County waste.

Clem said that of these concerns, a major one was the potential impact of pests that could be introduced into the area. This was the impact that the technical advisory committee deliberated. Though the committee decided that pest impacts could be mitigated there were two committee members that held dissenting views. Clem said that he never before remembers the committee being divided on an issue.

County staff, including Piepel, declined to make a recommendation to the commissioners on the issue.

Both the commissioners’ chambers in Waterville and the hearing room at the Public Services Building in East Wenatchee were full for the hearing.

In Waterville, John Chelminiak, senior manager for Waste Management, testified for allowing the importation of waste. Chelminiak said that the waste that Vancouver wants to be imported is only overage waste, amounting to about 15,000 tons per year. He said that Douglas County generates about 26,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year. He said that the landfill has about 95 more years of life and this waste would not appreciably reduce that lifespan.

Ranie Haas, a representative of the Washington State Fruit Tree Association who is based in Yakima, testified against the plan. She said that the committee’s recommendations rely on monitoring pest populations that have already been introduced. It is much more costly and difficult to eliminate the pests after they have established themselves in an area. She recommended that the board postpone action until after the USDA completes a risk assessment of waste imported from Canada.

Following the testimony, Sutton asked Chelminiak and Dave Lowe, another Waste Management representative, what impact waiting for the results of the USDA risk assessment before giving the go ahead for the importation would have.

Chelminiak and Lowe said that the window to bid on the waste stream could be lost.

David Granatstein, a resident of East Wenatchee and a member of the nine-person technical advisory committee, testified from the Public Services Building with reasons why he was not ready to get on board with other members in declaring that pest risks could be mitigated.

Granatstein said that British Columbia has many pests that are not currently present in Washington state. For many of these, he said there is no monitoring technique available. If the pests suddenly appear in local orchards or fields, there will be no way to prove how they got there. Granatstein is the leader of the organic/sustainable agriculture program at the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center.

Randy Agnew, mayor of Rock Island, testified against the proposal and Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover expressed concerns at the end of the meeting that the waste may be trucked through Okanogan County.

Quincy Port Commissioner Curt Morris encouraged the commissioners to work together with the Grant County commissioners since the waste would also be transferred to trucks in Grant County.

Five county residents testified against the idea of opening the landfill to solid waste from Vancouver, B.C. Concerns included traffic jams from large trucks going slowly up Batterman Road toward the landfill, the potential of shortening the lifespan of the landfill, threats to agriculture, and the concern that the importation was generally not beneficial to the county.

Though no public testimony will be heard before the Nov. 6 decision, the commissioners will receive written testimony until noon Nov. 3.