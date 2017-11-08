County commissioners vote to defer trash decision

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 6 to postpone approval of an application by Waste Management of Washington, Inc. for authority to import waste from metropolitan Vancouver, B.C. to the Greater Wenatchee Regional Landfill near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Concerns centered on the possibility that pests could be introduced into the county through the waste and could adversely influence local agriculture.

A technical advisory subcommittee of the Countywide Solid Waste Advisory Committee is designated with the responsibility of assessing risks posed by pests introduced through solid waste.

The commissioners wrote in their findings that in two votes on the issue held by the subcommittee in March and in August only three votes were cast because of vacancies on the board, which is supposed to be made up of seven voting members.

The March vote was 2-to-1 in favor of denying the application, and the August vote was 2-to-1 in favor of approving the application.

David Granatstein of the Washington State University Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources, and a member of the subcommittee, voted against the approval of the application. Granatstein submitted a minority report following the August vote.

In addition, the board received written comments from Michael Willett, manager of the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission and a former member of the subcommittee, who voted to deny the application during the March vote. Willett detailed the reasons why he believes the application should be denied.

They received opinions from four other current and former committee members urging that a decision on the importation be postponed until after the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) completes a risk assessment on importing solid waste from Canada.

Countywide Solid Waste Programs Director Becci Piepel said that it could be six months or longer before the risk assessment is completed.

The commissioners’ resolution concludes that the decision on the application of Waste Management be postponed until the APHIS risk assessment is completed and published and can be reviewed and voted on by the technical advisory subcommittee.

The resolution also specifies that the technical advisory subcommittee have not more than one vacancy at the time of the vote and that at least four members vote in favor of a motion to approve or deny the application.

John Chelminiak, a senior manager of Waste Management, said following the meeting that Waste Management continues to be interested in the possibility of importing Vancouver waste into Douglas County.

Chelminiak said that the Waste Management bid for accepting Vancouver waste does not hinge solely on Douglas County and that the company has other locations in which the waste could be sent.

“We just want the ability to have this as an option,” Chelminiak said of the application.

The county would be paid one dollar per ton of trash imported from Vancouver. Chelminiak said that the volume of trash imported would be about 15,000 tons per year.

The commissioners received testimony from the public during the Oct. 23 hearing. The Nov. 6 meeting was for a decision only, but written testimony was accepted. The commissioners said that they did not receive written comments from the public. County staff also declined to make a recommendation.