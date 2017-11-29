Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Nov. 11

Bridgeport, robbery: Foster Avenue, a man reported that at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 he was walking west on Foster Avenue when a vehicle with four or five subjects pulled up. One of them brandished a knife and demanded money. During the robbery, the subjects made the man look at the ground so he was not able to give a good description of them. The robbers took $40 in cash from the man.

Bridgeport, theft: 1000 block of Foster Avenue, a 20-inch purple girls bicycle and a red mountain bike were taken overnight. The two bicycles together are valued at about $200. There are no suspects.

Bridgeport, theft: 900 block of Foster Avenue, a 9mm Glock 19 pistol in a holster was taken from a residence. The back door of the residence had been left unlocked. Nothing else was missing or disturbed. There is no suspect information.

Nov. 17

Bridgeport, burglary: 2400 block of Monroe Avenue, sometime between 5 p.m. the previous evening and 8 a.m., someone climbed through a window to enter an apartment and rummaged through bags in the residence. A stereo system valued at $150 is missing. There are no suspects.

Bridgeport, burglary: Bridgeport High School, a concession stand at the high school was broken into the night of Oct. 26. Candy worth $290 and a large can of cheese were taken. It appears that access was gained through a sliding window. There are no suspects.

Bridgeport, harass/threat: Bridgeport Elementary School, the school principal reported that an elementary student had made threatening comments to a teacher and had threatened to bring a gun to school. The student’s teachers didn’t believe the student would follow through with the threats but wanted to document them.

Nov. 18

Mansfield, theft: 300 block of Road 14 N.E., when a resident was putting items into his root cellar he noticed that an inner door had been left open. The only thing that was missing from the root cellar was a cardboard lid.

Bridgeport, theft: 1700 block of Raymond Avenue, a bird feeder valued at $20 was stolen from a front yard during the day.

Nov. 21

Waterville, malicious mischief: 100 block of Baker Street, someone pulled rocks out of a planter in front of the USDA Farm Service Agency and scattered the rocks on the street. The town utility superintendent informed the sheriff’s office that someone had also removed a storm drain grate near Umpqua Bank and had overturned garbage cans and picnic tables at the city park. A witness identified a teenage boy removing the rocks from the planter. The deputy contacted the boy and referred the case to juvenile authorities.

Rock Island, drugs: a deputy on routine patrol noticed two men in a vehicle at the BJ’s Rock Island parking lot. He approached the men and saw one holding drug paraphernalia while trying to open a small bag of a brown substance which appeared to be heroin. Two small bags of heroin and a pill bottle with four prescription pills for which the men did not have prescriptions were located. Narcisso T. Alvarez, 28, of Leavenworth, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.