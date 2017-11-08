Federated Church harvest dinner on Nov. 15Posted by Empire Press on Nov 8, 2017 in All Content, Communities, Food & Religion, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Federated Church harvest dinner on Nov. 15
By Linda Barta
Empire Press Editor
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Federated Church will host its annual harvest dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the fellowship hall.
The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.
The harvest dinner is a time for the Waterville community to come together in fellowship.
Federated Church Pastor Seth Normington said that this year a special invitation is extended to Waterville businesses to show appreciation for all that they do to make the community vibrant.
There will also be a presentation on the community garden, which will launch next year.
“The garden is a partnership between the Federated Church and the Waterville Main Street Association. We look forward to providing a space for people to enjoy cultivating food for their table and community and cultivating new friendships and a sense of belonging,” Normington said.
The church is located at 224 W. Ash St.
For more information, call the church at 745-8785 or visit watervillefederated.com.