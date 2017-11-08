Federated Church harvest dinner on Nov. 15

By Linda Barta

Empire Press Editor

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Federated Church will host its annual harvest dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the fellowship hall.

The event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend.

The harvest dinner is a time for the Waterville community to come together in fellowship.

Federated Church Pastor Seth Normington said that this year a special invitation is extended to Waterville businesses to show appreciation for all that they do to make the community vibrant.

There will also be a presentation on the community garden, which will launch next year.

“The garden is a partnership between the Federated Church and the Waterville Main Street Association. We look forward to providing a space for people to enjoy cultivating food for their table and community and cultivating new friendships and a sense of belonging,” Normington said.

The church is located at 224 W. Ash St.

For more information, call the church at 745-8785 or visit watervillefederated.com.