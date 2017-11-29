Federated Church holiday bazaar on Dec. 2

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Federated Church Guild will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at the church, located at 224 W. Ash St.

Each year the bazaar provides a great opportunity to Christmas shop, find unique gifts and special items, or just enjoy the lunch and cookie bar. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with a choice of of soup or chili, rolls, a beverage and dessert for $6.

Many people come for the cookie bar to provide holiday treats for family gatherings or to purchase soup-to-go for a warm meal at home.

There are 18 vendors scheduled to participate this year. There will be several new vendors along with the regulars.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for drawings to be held Dec. 10. Items to be raffled include gift cards and more. Tickets are $1.

For more information, contact Shirley Daling at 745-8369.