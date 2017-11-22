Church hosts harvest dinner

Waterville residents partake in the Nov. 15 harvest dinner at the Federated Church. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Federated Church in Waterville hosted its annual community harvest dinner on Nov. 15.

Over 90 people came out to share a delicious meal and celebrate another successful harvest on the Waterville Plateau.

Pastor Seth Normington begin the meal with prayer and invited all to fill their plates. The church’s ladies guild helped with the meal preparations. They also sent out invitations to Waterville’s newest residents and to all businesses in town.

Following the dinner, Waterville Main Street Association President Lisa Davies presented an update on some of the projects that the association has been working on. These include the flower pots along main street, the barn quilt tour, promotions for the downtown area and work to improve the appearance of buildings. The newest project is the Waterville community garden.

Jill Thompson, a member of the Waterville Main Street Association, gave a presentation on the garden project. It is a partnership between the Waterville Federated Church and the Main Street Association.

The planned site for the garden is across the street from the Federated Church on land that already has available water.

The project’s mission is “to build community through a garden and farmer’s market project; honoring our agricultural culture and promoting economic development.”

The target groups for the community garden will be — but not limited to — apartment dwellers and others without garden space, the Hispanic community, people with disabilities and school-aged and preschool children. The garden would also be available for demonstrations and education.

The design includes up to 22 raised beds, that are 12 feet-by-4 feet, with fencing on two sides, a shed for storing tools, and gravel or wood chip pathways.

Everyone is welcome to become involved with this project either by reserving a garden plot, becoming a sponsor, or to help build the garden beds or construct other areas of the garden.

For more information, email Thompson at Thompson.jilldaling@gmail.com or visit the Waterville Main Street Association Facebook page.