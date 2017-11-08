Foster Creek CD reschedules to Nov. 15Posted by Empire Press on Nov 8, 2017 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Foster Creek CD reschedules to Nov. 15
WATERVILLE — The Foster Creek Conservation District will hold its board meeting on Nov. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the St. Andrews Grange Hall in St. Andrews.
The meeting was previously scheduled for Nov. 8.
For more information, contact Amanda Ward, district manager, at 888-6372 or visit fostercreekcd.org.