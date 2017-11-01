FSA county committee elections begin Nov. 6

NCW — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin mailing ballots on Nov. 6 to eligible farmers and ranchers for the 2017 Farm Service Agency County Committee elections.

Producers must return ballots to their local FSA offices by Dec. 4 to ensure that their vote is counted.

Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve 3-year terms of office. One-third of county committee seats are up for election each year. County committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election, according to Chelan and Douglas County Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Michel Ruud. Farmers and ranchers who supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, but are not of legal voting age, also may be eligible to vote.

Eligible voters who have not received a ballot in the mail may pick one up at a local FSA office. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 4. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1.

For more information, visit the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections, or call the Douglas County FSA office at 745-8561 or the Chelan County FSA office at 662-1141.