Girl Scout members are honored

Members of Girl Scout Troop 1326 are, top row from left, Harlie Zones, Evalee Shafer, Alyssa Hansen and Julia Ashley; middle row, from left, Lauren Shiflett, Tiffany Workinger, Khloe Suppes and Rylann Lewis; bottom row, from left, Eava Wood, Alexis Palmquist, Hunter Schmidt, Elsa Ashley, Alexis Wilson and Elsie Munson. Not shown are Gentry Mires, Memphis Brown, Alivia Hosford and Rosemary Holcomb. (Provided photo/Amber Zones)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Five girls from Girl Scout Troop 1326, led by Amber Zones of Waterville, recently celebrated their bridging ceremony which enters them into the next level of Girl Scouts.

Bridging up from Daisy to Brownie Girl Scout were Alexis Palmquist, Elsa Ashley and Alexis Wilson. Rylann Lewis and Khloe Suppes earned their Brownie wings and “flew up” to the Junior Girl Scout level. The troop also welcomed new members Evalee Shafer, Tiffany Workinger, Eava Wood and Hunter Schmidt.

The troop is multilevel with girls from first grade through high school seniors living in Waterville, Wenatchee and Mansfield. They meet twice a month at the Waterville Library.

Girl scouting has been around for over 100 years and is still going strong. It is an American institution that builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girls grow courageous and strong through a wide variety of enriching experiences, such as field trips, skill-building sports clinics, community service projects, cultural exchanges and environmental stewardships, according to the Girl Scouts’ website.

A long standing tradition of the Girl Scouts is the cookie sales. One hundred percent of the cookie sales go directly to the local troops and their communities to help support their program and the many outings and adventures that they participate in. In February, troop members will begin taking pre-orders for cookies.

For more information about the scouting program, visit girlscouts.org.