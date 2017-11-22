Lexi Deishl represents the Waterville Plateau as a Washington Wheat Ambassador

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville High School senior Lexi Deishl has been busy representing the Waterville Plateau as one of this year’s Washington Association of Wheat Growers (WAWG) Washington Wheat Ambassadors.

Deishl was in Spokane Nov. 9 to give a presentation at the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention. She said her presentation was about the impacts of the wheat industry on her community and on herself.

“I wanted to make my presentation personal,” Deishl said.

Deishl grew up watching her family work long hours to produce each year’s wheat crop. When she was about 13, she began to help with the harvest on the farm of her grandfather Lance Whitehall. This past year she drove combine during the harvest and worked beforehand to make sure that everything was prepared.

“The wheat industry has shown me that hard work pays off,” Deishl said of the experience growing up around wheat farming.

Deishl’s parents are Miles and Angie Deishl. Miles Deishl is a warehouseman for Central Washington Grain Growers and Angie Deishl is a Waterville School math and P.E. teacher.

In addition to helping on the farm, Lexi Deishl has maintained a 3.9 grade-point average and is active in 4-H and in sports, including swimming, basketball and track.

After her presentation, Deishl was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship from the Washington Wheat Foundation. She plans to attend Eastern Washington University and study to be either a dental hygienist or a dentist.

In January, Deishl will participate in an advocacy trip to the state capital with leaders from the WAWG.