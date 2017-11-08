Native Plant Society will meet Nov. 9 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Native Plant Society will meet Nov. 9 Posted by Empire Press on Nov 8, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

Rosalee de la Foret, herbalist and author, will speak about medicinal uses of plants and her new book, “Alchemy of Herbs: Transform Everyday Ingredients into Foods and Remedies That Heal.”

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Molly Boyter at (928) 856-1626.