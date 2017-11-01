New teachers | Anastazia Burnett joins staff teaching fifth grade

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

This is a second in a series of interviews with new teachers in Waterville.

Waterville schools welcome Anastazia Burnett as the new fifth grade teacher.

Burnett spent much of her childhood in Waterville, starting in the fourth grade. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1999. Burnett attended Wenatchee Valley College through the Running Start program during her senior year of high school and finished her teaching degree through Western Governors University.

She and her husband Ryan met at Wenatchee Valley College and have been together ever since. They have two children, Dax who is 4 years old, and Sullivan who is 1 year old. In 2015, the couple lost their second child, Quincy, when he was only 11 days old.

The Burnetts purchased the home of her parents, Stacy and Andrew Wahl, last summer and they are glad to be back in a small town where they can raise their children. Her husband grew up in Cashmere and is in charge of concessions for Waterville schools.

In her spare time, Burnett loves to knit, read and spend time with her children. The family enjoys hiking and cross country skiing.