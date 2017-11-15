Nov. 7 general election fills local boards and councils

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

There were 4,862 ballots for the Nov. 7 general election that had been counted in Douglas County as of 2 p.m. Nov. 9. There were approximately 1,500 ballots left to count. Voter turnout was estimated at 23.24 percent.

Contested races included the Eastmont Metropolitan Park District, Commissioner 5; East Wenatchee Water District, Commissioner 1; Brewster School Board, Director 3; Eastmont School Board, Director 4; Lake Chelan School District, Director 3; City of East Wenatchee, Council Position 3; and City of Rock Island, Council Positions 1 and 4.

In the Eastmont Metropolitan Park Commissioner race, Lauren J. Miehe took 60.23 percent of the vote to incumbent Brandon Mauseth’s 39.77 percent. Miehe, 37, is the general manager of a local technology company.

In the East Wenatchee Water District race, Nick Warner took 52.44 percent of the vote to John D. Sterk’s 47.56 percent. Warner, 35, is a construction manager at Salcido Connection Inc.

For the Brewster School District race, Clark Cooper took 52.63 percent of the votes (including Okanogan County) and Maria A. Maldonado took 47.37 percent of the total votes.

In the Eastmont School Board race, Dave Piepel took 67.21 percent of the vote to John M. Brangwin’s 32.79 percent. Piepel, 48, is an orchardist and business owner.

For the Lake Chelan School District position, incumbent Ken Brunner took 55.37 percent of the total vote (including Chelan, Okanogan and Douglas counties) and David Rinehart took 44.63 percent.

For City of East Wenatchee, Council Position 3, incumbent Chuck Johnson took 66.12 percent of the vote and Morgan Fletcher took 33.88 percent.

For the City of Rock Island, Council Position 1, incumbent Ray Pearson took 59.18 percent of the vote to challenger Cameron Marchmonte’s 40.82 percent. For Council Position 4, incumbent Mariah Kreider took 65.22 percent of the vote and challenger Jana C. Howard took 34.78 percent.

Countywide, Mark M. Spurgeon ran without a challenger and will continue to serve as Douglas County Port Commissioner for District 3.

In East Wenatchee, positions that were taken without a challenger include Eastmont Metropolitan Park District, Commissioner 3 (David Allen); Eastmont School Board, Director 3 (Annette Eggers); City of East Wenatchee, Council Position 4 (Jerrilea Crawford) and Position 7 (Matthew Hepner); Fire District No. 2, Commissioner 1 (Richard W. McBride) and Sewer District No. 1, Commissioner 1 (Wayne “Barney” Barnhart).

In Waterville, the school district is set to have three new faces on the board. Federated Church Pastor Seth Normington will fill Position 1, currently held by Josh Barnes. Joel Harding will fill Position 3, currently held by Gordon Edgar. Waterville Family Grocery owner and parent Amanda Viebrock will fill Position 4, formerly held by Dale Snyder.

Incumbent Loyd Smith will continue to serve in Position 2 on the Waterville Town Council. Jenna Dixon will fill Position 1, which is currently held by Brian Munson.

Jeremy Weber will continue to serve in the Commissioner 2 position for Hospital District No. 2, covering Waterville Clinic and Waterville Ambulance.

In Cemetery District No. 2, covering Waterville Cemetery, Sandy Stoddard will serve in the Commissioner 1 position currently held by Eldon Hawkins.

Gary Mullendore will continue to serve in the Commissioner 3 position for Douglas County Fire District No. 1, located in Waterville.

In other parts of the county, Pat Brandt will continue to serve in the Commissioner 1 position for Douglas County Fire District No. 4, located in Orondo. Monty Black will continue to serve in the Commissioner 1 position for Douglas County Fire District No. 5, located in Mansfield.

Vicki Orford will continue to serve in Position 1 of the Douglas County Hospital District No. 1, covering Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. Tracy Shrable will continue to serve in Position 5.

Maggie Ochoa will continue to serve on the Bridgeport School District Board, Position 2. Tracy Zahn will continue to serve in Position 5.

Mario Camacho will serve in Position 5 for the Brewster School District Board.

Lynda Foster will continue to serve in Position 1 for the Lake Chelan School District Board.

Tara Tupling, Cory Moore and Brad Murison will continue to serve on the Mansfield School District Board, Positions 1, 2 and 5, respectively.

Jan Merriman will continue to serve on the Orondo School Board as Director 2. Chelsie Miller will serve in the Director 1 position, which is currently held by Pat Brandt.

Sarah Hale will continue to serve in the Palisades School District, Director 1 position, and Cherylan Backman will continue to serve in the Director 5 position.

On the Bridgeport City Council Matthew Schuh and Jackie Hentges will continue to serve in Positions 1 and 3, respectively.

Adam Foged will continue to serve in Mansfield Town Council, Position 2. Gerald Poole will serve in Position 4, currently held by Kenneth Peters.

In addition to Pearson and Kreider on the City of Rock Island Council, Jessica Ochoa will serve in Position 2, currently held by Doug Shirk. Brad Hampton and Carmen Andonaegui will continue to serve in Positions 3 and 5, respectively.