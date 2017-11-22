Preschool cooperative to hold Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3 Posted by Communities, Holidays, News, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Preschool cooperative to hold Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3 Posted by Empire Press on Nov 22, 2017 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Breakfast with Santa, the annual fundraiser of the Waterville Cooperative Preschool, will be held Dec. 3 at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds Community Hall.

The breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Admission at the door is $7 per person or $25 for a family of four. Children ages 5 and younger are free.

The breakfast is a beloved community event enjoyed by people of all ages. It is the organization’s primary fundraiser and proceeds benefit the continued operations of the preschool.

Several items will be raffled off throughout the event and there will also be a silent auction. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event.

Santa will be present and available for photos.

Preschool officials would like to thank everyone for their support of this event.

The cooperative meets at the Waterville Federated Church, 224 W. Ash St.