Proclaiming Brass welcomes students

Proclaiming Brass practices in the Waterville High School band room Oct. 23. In the back row, from left, are Mark Tongate, Paul Schulz, Brian Thomsen and Myrna Regan; front row, Heidi Tonseth, Suzanne Robinson, Cody Shiflett and Garth Hinderer. Not shown are Johnny Mullen, Mark Wetherald and Garrett Thomsen. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville sixth-grader Mark Tongate learned to play the trombone in band class last year. He enjoyed playing a lot, and was disappointed when he learned that the school was unable to hire a music teacher for the 2017-2018 school year.

When Tongate was approached about joining the community band Proclaiming Brass, he was glad that he would have the chance to pick up his trombone again. The band practices once a week and plays for community and church events as well as Waterville High School home sports events.

Tongate said that playing at the games is “bouncy, fast and energetic,” which fits his personality very well.

“I’m very, very loud. This is an opportunity to bring all my loudness out,” Tongate said.

Proclaiming Brass has played for school games for the past four years. When members saw that there was no music program at the school this year, they took it as an opportunity to help fill the void. They moved their practices from United Lutheran Church to the school band room so that the students would be able to use the school instruments during practice.

Three students have joined so far: Tongate, senior Johnny Mullen and seventh-grader Cody Shiflett.

The band is open to anyone who has played a band instrument longer than a year. For more information about Proclaiming Brass, contact Suzanne Robinson at 881-0611.