Red Cross announces blood drives in December Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Red Cross announces blood drives in December Posted by Empire Press on Nov 29, 2017 in All Content

NCW — The American Red Cross has several blood drives scheduled for early December:

1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 14, Brewster High School, 503 S. 7th St., Brewster

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767.