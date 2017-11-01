School Meal Menu Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on School Meal Menu Posted by Empire Press on Nov 1, 2017 in All Content

Waterville’s menu for November 6-10

Monday: Breakfast will be breakfast sandwich, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be nachos with meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, bananas, milk.

Tuesday: Breakfast will be sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be toasted ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, pears, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast will be breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be macaroni and cheese, little smokies, romaine salad, breadsticks, green beans, pears, milk.

Thursday: Breakfast will be bagels with cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk; lunch will be chicken Parmesan, whole wheat rolls, salad, cherry tomatoes, pears, edamame, milk.

Friday: Veterans Day – No School

Menus are subject to change without notice.