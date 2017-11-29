Seth Garrido on the Railcar

WENATCHEE — Seth Garrido will perform for the next Music on the Railcar event at Pybus Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1.

Garrido has been performing with local bands for over a decade. As a solo artist he’s embracing the roots of country music, from Jim Reeves to Merle Haggard.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.