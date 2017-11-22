Slim Chance back at Pybus Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Slim Chance back at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Nov 22, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — After a busy day of Black Friday shopping, it’s time to sit back and enjoy another Music on the Railcar performance at Pybus Market.

Slim Chance is back on Nov. 24 with his fun country-western style from 6 to 8 p.m.

The performance is open to all ages and there is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.