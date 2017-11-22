South Douglas CD chipping events help landowners Posted by Communities, Contributing Writers, Voices, Waterville | Comments Off on South Douglas CD chipping events help landowners Posted by Empire Press on Nov 22, 2017 in All Content

By Carol Cowling

The South Douglas Conservation District held its second chipping event Nov. 14-15.

Landowners from Waterville down to Rock Island reduced fire danger around their homes as the piles that were ready to be chipped were reduced to mulch and chips. There were 14 participants during the two-day event, with seven on each day.

Funded through grants from the Washington Conservation Commission and Bureau of Land Management, this program is intended to create a defensible space around homes and outbuildings in case of fire. There is no charge for landowners to participate.

Last year, the chipping was centered on Badger Mountain. This year, both urban and rural homes in Waterville, East Wenatchee and Rock Island were improved.

This service is not for general land clearing, but to reduce wildfire risk by clearing out brush and trimming trees and shrubs that may be fire prone.

South Douglas hopes to continue this program next spring.

For more information on the program, contact the South Douglas Conservation District at 745-9160. For additional information about the district, visit southdouglascd.com.

Carol Cowling is coordinator for the South Douglas Conservation District.