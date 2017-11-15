South Douglas Conservation District looking for a supervisor; deadline is Nov. 30

WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District currently is looking for a supervisor to fill a vacant elected position.

The five-member board of supervisors meets on the first Monday of each month, except August.

The supervisors set policy and direction for the conservation district. Members serve without compensation.

Members oversee conservation practices in southern Douglas County, promoting education and participation in protecting natural resources. Currently, the district is involved in developing the Firewise program in Douglas County, Vets on the Farm, water quality projects and a cost share program for its cooperators.

Time would involve monthly board meetings as well as community contact to identify resource needs and provide assistance, whether technical, financial or educational. For additional information, visit southdouglascd.com.

Anyone who is a landowner or occupier within the district boundaries is eligible. The applicant must also be a registered voter in the state of Washington.

Individuals interested in becoming a supervisor may call the office at 745-9160. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.