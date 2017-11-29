State poet laureate visits library

Miles Mittelstaedt and Devyn Klinginsmith listen as Tod Marshall speaks at the Waterville Library. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Washington Poet Laureate Tod Marshall had a young audience for his Nov. 20 presentation at the Waterville Library.

Waterville High School English teacher Jessie Swider encouraged all her students to attend. So many showed up that all the chairs in the library were put to use and some attending found places to sit on the floor.

Marshall, who is an English professor at Gonzaga University, quickly commanded the attention of this younger crowd.

Students gasped in admiration as he recited “The Song of Wandering Aengus” by William Butler Yeats. They became more impressed as the rest of the presentation and his answers to their questions revealed a large collection of poems committed to memory.

Upon questioning, Marshall told his audience that he strives to memorize a poem a month. He encouraged them to look for words that matter — whether these be poems, song lyrics or important documents, like the Bill of Rights — and commit these to memory.

“Why not carry these words around with you?,” Marshall asked rhetorically, adding that in this way they can never be taken away.

Marshall shared a collection of 129 poems by Washington state authors that he selected and published as poet laureate. Miles Mittelstaedt was given a complimentary book by guessing why 129 poems were chosen (a poem for each year of statehood.)

Glen Carlson, one of the few older members of the audience, received a complimentary book written by a Washington state poet for having a sense of humor. He raised his hand when Marshall asked how many in the audience were “seniors.”

The audience was not left only to listen and ask questions for the hour-long presentation, but also had the chance to do some preliminary poetry writing.

The first task was to complete the sentence “What is…” Students were asked to choose abstract nouns like “love,” “freedom” or “justice” to complete the sentence.

Later, students created a one word image for each of their five senses and wrote these down on a separate sheet of paper.

Marshall confessed that one of the most difficult parts of writing poetry is creating metaphors. He said that he sometimes writes down “What is…” questions and word images and puts each on a slip of paper in jars designated for questions and images. Then he chooses one slip from each of the jars to create metaphors.

“Some of them don’t work that great. Some of them work very well,” Marshall said.

The students got together in pairs to combine their questions and images randomly.

Some of those created included: “Freedom is a dog running after a green ball,” “Love is the toast burning in the toaster” and “Freedom is a wolf running through the tall grass.”

Carlson came upon the presentation by accident. A resident of Wenatchee, he had driven up to Waterville to shoot photos and saw an advertisement for the presentation at the thrift shop. The presentation was two-and-a-half hours later, though, so he didn’t think he would attend. He spent more time taking photos than anticipated and ended up back in town just an hour before the presentation and decided to wait for it.

“I’m so glad I did. It was a delightful energy. What a great group, and what a great poet,” Carlson said.

Marshall sees his presentations to young people as a way of planting seeds. He hopes that he will get someone interested in reading, writing or even attending college.

Swider said on Nov. 22 that she thought the presentation was meaningful to her students as they talked with each other about it afterward.

Marshall will serve as poet laureate through the end of January. The presentation was sponsored by Humanities Washington.