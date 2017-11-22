Tamale sale on Nov. 24 at Pybus Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Tamale sale on Nov. 24 at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Nov 22, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Take a break from holiday shopping. A Black Friday Tamale Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Cashmere Valley Bank Community Kitchen at Pybus Market.

Chicken or vegetarian tamales will be sold by the dozen for $15. Proceeds benefit Hand in Hand Immigration Services, a nonprofit organization accredited by the Department of Justice to offer services and resources to immigrants seeking to become U.S. citizens.

Looking for something to do? Come to the kitchen earlier in the day to help prepare and cook the tamales or watch the process.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org or call Norma Gallegos at 860-0323.