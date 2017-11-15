Veterans celebrate their holiday

Joyce Huber and Roger Heiserman enjoy their pot roast, vegetables and rolls. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Veterans and their families gathered Nov. 11 at the Coyote Pass Café for a free meal of pot roast, vegetables, coleslaw, dinner rolls and dessert. It was the second consecutive year that the Veterans Day meal has been provided.

Café owner Eyvonne Loomis provided the meal with the help of an anonymous benefactor and with volunteers waiting on the tables. In addition, Waterville Family Grocery donated trays and Food Services of America donated 50 pounds of potatoes. Loomis gave of her time for several days beforehand getting everything ready.

Asked what she likes about providing the meal, Loomis said, “It makes me feel good inside.”

Randy Strawn, a Vietnam veteran, takes part in the American Legion Veterans Day parade in Wenatchee each year, but this was his first year to enjoy the meal at the Coyote Pass Café.

He described it as “awesome.”

“It is very generous of Eyvonne to reach out to the veterans today,” his wife Patty Strawn said.

Roger Heiserman, who served in the Navy from 1959-1963, said that this was his second year to attend the meal.

“She’s a good cook,” he said of Loomis.

His friend, Joyce Huber, patted Heiserman on the back and said, “It’s nice for them to be honored.”

Army veteran Troy Clark said that he also loved the meal and, in fact, thought it was even better than last year.

Navy veteran Ray Canslen was sitting at a table with other Badger Mountain residents.

“I didn’t make it last year, but I’m looking forward to next year,” Canslen said.

He added that it is a nice thing for the town to have an event like this.

Loomis said she served about 70 guests this year and that she is planning to host the event again next year.

“Everybody seemed to have a very good time. They lingered and conversed,” Loomis said, adding that seeing people enjoy socializing is a reward for her.