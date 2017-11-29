Waterville designated to receive TIB funding for Walnut Street project Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville designated to receive TIB funding for Walnut Street project Posted by Empire Press on Nov 29, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Erlandsen engineer Jeff Sutton announced to the Waterville Town Council Nov. 20 that a proposed project involving reconstruction of Walnut Street from Chelan Avenue to Monroe Street, as well as replacement of sidewalks on that street, had been selected by the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) as one of the projects to be funded statewide in 2018. The project was funded in the range of $500,000 to $700,000 and the town will not be required to provide matching funds.

Sutton also presented a change order and the third pay estimate for the Rainier Street Irrigation Project. He told the council members that the change order and the pay estimate together represent a net decrease in the contract for the town in the amount of $3,618. This includes a penalty imposed for the project being late. Sutton said that in the spring, the electrician will return to complete final testing of the project. Five percent of the payment for the electrician and a retainage amount is being held until that time. Council members unanimously approved the change order and pay estimate.

The council unanimously approved a number of measures pertaining to the 2018 budget. Council members approved a new contract with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society for animal control services. They held a public hearing on the final budget in which no comments were received and they adopted the budget. They also set a public hearing on amending the 2017 final budget for Dec. 4 during the regular council meeting.

The town has received a letter of interest from Katie Shafer for Position 5 on the Waterville Mosquito Control District Board of Trustees. Shafer was unanimously approved for the position. The county still needs to make several other appointments to the board before the annual meeting will be scheduled.

The 2018 budget cover contest winners have been announced. Ty Nelson took first place and his art will be printed on the budget cover. Brooke Kopta took second place and her art will be printed on the budget divider. Nelson and Kopta will each receive framed certificates with their artwork printed on them. The children were not present at the meeting and will be invited again to the Dec. 4 meeting.

The town has sent in a letter of application for a grant from the Waterville Community Fund for replacement of the windows at the library. The letter states that the cost of the window replacement has been estimated at $8,000 and that the town needs some assistance to fund the repair. The grant applications for 2018 are due by Nov. 30. Mayor Royal DeVaney told council members that at the same time the town is looking for an alternate building for the library as there are significant problems with the Odd Fellows Building in which it is currently located. The group discussed the possibility that any grant money that is obtained may be able to be used for improvements to the new building, if one is found.

The council voted to surplus an existing forklift and request bids for a used forklift for its shop. The forklift that will be surplused is from the late 1940s. Its brakes do not work and it is difficult to obtain replacement parts for it. DeVaney told council members that he was hoping the forklift that the town purchases would cost no more than $15,000.

DeVaney announced general election results which included the re-election of Loyd Smith to Council Position 2 and the election of Jenna Dixon to replace Brian Munson for Council Position 1. Smith and Dixon will be sworn-in at the beginning of the first meeting in January.

Smith, who is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, explained some new state requirements for a designated bike route through town. The commission has been working on how to incorporate the changes into its long-term plan.

The next town council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.