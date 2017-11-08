Waterville Library hosting ‘Gifts from the Garden’

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Looking to solve a gift-giving dilemma? Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Bonnie Orr will present a program on “Gifts from the Garden” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Waterville Library.

Orr will focus on using a fall garden’s bounty as gift ideas for friends and family this holiday season. The Friends of the Waterville Library is sponsoring the interactive program which promises to be fun and informative.

Orr, who has been a Master Gardener for 21 years, has been one of the library’s favorite and most popular presenters over the years. She has brought to the community useful information on gardening, landscaping and choosing the right plants for the type of climate on the Waterville Plateau.

Orr was one of 12 WSU Master Gardeners nominated for the Washington State Master Gardener Award in August. She travels throughout the state giving many presentations about houseplants, and best landscaping and garden practices.

Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who have been serving communities since 1973, according to the WSU Extension website. They provide diagnostic plant clinics and conduct outreach events year-round on sustainable gardening and more.

For more information about Orr’s program, contact librarian Amy Larsen at 745-8354 or visit the Friends of the Waterville Library Facebook page. For additional information about the Master Gardener program, visit mastergardener.wsu.edu.

The Waterville Library, located at 105 N. Chelan Ave., is part of the North Central Regional Library system, a rural library district with 30 branch libraries, a bookmobile and a mail order service serving five counties. Established in 1960, NCRL currently has a collection of more than 700,000 books and other materials. Its mission is to promote reading and lifelong learning.

The NCRL website maintains a comprehensive calendar of events for the Waterville Library. For more information, visit ncrl.org/locations/waterville-public-library.