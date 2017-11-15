Waterville school honors veterans

Mateus Mullen and Tristen Marden hold up the new Veterans Day banner donated to Waterville school by Steve and Terri Thomsen. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Students and faculty of Waterville school held their Veterans Day assembly Nov. 9 in the gymnasium. The event was in advance of Saturday’s official day to honor men and women who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.

History teacher Kieth Finkbeiner was the master of ceremonies.

Third grade student Dakota Grillo opened the assembly singing the national anthem. Third-grader Kellen Gurnard presented some historical information about Veterans Day. He also mentioned that he has two cousins in the military — Tyler Worthen who is in the U.S. Marines and Brandon Rock who is serving in the U.S. Navy.

Sophomore Tristen Marden presented more information on the history of Veterans Day. Eighth-grader Mateus Mullen then spoke about the official recognition of Veterans Day. Fourth grade student Hana Hinderer and junior Sara Martinez read Veterans Day poems.

School Superintendent Cathi Nelson then presented the new “Wall of Honor” Veterans Day banner, donated by Steve and Terri Thomsen.

The banner will be displayed in the school. Names of veterans and those currently serving who are from Waterville or related to a student will each be placed on a “dog tag” piece of paper and displayed beneath their respective branch of service.