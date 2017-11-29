Woodworkers will display projects Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Woodworkers will display projects Posted by Empire Press on Nov 29, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Members of the NCW Woodworkers Guild will be at Pybus Market Dec. 2-3 displaying a variety of their crafts.

The guild was started earlier this year as a way to provide camaraderie and exchange knowledge by bringing together men and women who share a love for woodworking.

The show will be held throughout both days.

Items exhibited will include chairs, rockers, wall cabinets, bar stools, tables and boxes. There will also be a carving demonstration.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.