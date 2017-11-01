WSU conference brings together women in agriculture

WENATCHEE — “We Can Do It” is the topic of Washington State University’s sixth annual Women in Agriculture Conference on Nov. 18.

The interactive conference is designed for women who are farming, as well as new and aspiring farmers. Supporting spouses, students, interns or people who own an agriculture-related business are also welcome.

The one-day gathering will be held simultaneously in 40 locations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska. In Wenatchee, the conference will be held at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Way. It will also be held in Nespelem at the Colville Reservation WSU Extension Learning Center, 22 Nespelem/San Poil St.

The conference will focus on developing personal leadership skills to define the future of agriculture and to share with the next generation, according to Margaret Viebrock, WSU Douglas and Chelan County Extension director and chair of the conference.

Headline speakers will include Ann Schwartz, Blue Heron Farm owner in the Skagit Valley; and Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Each location will also have a local panel of women farmers who have been successful in their leadership roles. They will talk about the challenges they faced, how they used a mentor to develop their skills and the difference it has made in their businesses.

The conference registration fee is $30, but participants can save $5 if they register before Nov. 5. The fee includes a light breakfast, lunch and conference materials.

For more information, visit womeninag.wsu.edu.