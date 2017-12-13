Ag Expo coming in February

SPOKANE — The 2018 Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum will convene Feb. 6-8 at the Spokane Convention Center Complex.

The largest farm machinery show in the Inland Northwest will host 300 exhibitors and conduct 36 educational seminars and forums relating to agribusiness — from large-scale operations to small acreage farms and ranches. Exhibitors will range from large farm equipment manufacturers and service providers to businesses catering to small acreage and part-time farmers who hold down other jobs while also running their family farms.

For a complete itinerary of the expo events and ticket information, visit agshow.org, or see Spokane Ag Expo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.