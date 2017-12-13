Christmas with the Columbia Chorale

WENATCHEE — The Columbia Chorale will celebrate the season with “An All-American Christmas,” a special evening of holiday classics for the whole family at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The program will feature music of the season written by American composers. Leavenworth Christmas Brass, a regionally-acclaimed brass ensemble, will also perform.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit numericapac.org.